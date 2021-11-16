Troy Aikman, Al Michaels Reportedly Eyed by Amazon for TNF 'Dream Team'

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

Amazon Prime Video is looking to team NBC's Sunday Night Football play-by-play announcer Al Michaels alongside Fox NFL game analyst Troy Aikman when the streaming service becomes the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football in 2022.

Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports provided the report Tuesday.

The 77-year-old Michaels has called games for NBC since 2006. Aikman has provided analysis for Fox alongside play-by-play commentator Joe Buck since 2002.

Neither Fox nor Amazon commented on the rumors, per McCarthy.

Andrew Marchand of New York Post wrote on Sept. 20 that he believed there was a 90 percent chance Michaels, whose contract with NBC runs out in 2022, ends up joining Amazon.

Amazon is paying $1 billion per year for the 2022-2032 seasons to exclusively stream TNG games, per Alex Sherman of CNBC.

As for Aikman, it's uncertain whether he would exclusively work for Amazon or continue to do games for Fox as well.

However, Marchand also noted that NBC SNF play-by-play commentator Cris Collinsworth and NBC SNF desk analyst Drew Brees are being considered for the Amazon play-by-play role as well.

Aikman, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback who led the team to Super Bowl wins in 1992, 1993 and 1995, is already calling TNF games as part of the current package. Fox and NFL Network have been simulcasting most of the TNF schedule since 2018.