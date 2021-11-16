Tiger Woods Can Have Any Role He Wants at 2022 Presidents Cup, Davis Love III Says

AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File

Davis Love III, who is serving as the United States captain for the 2022 Presidents Cup, said that Tiger Woods can have any role he chooses for the tournament.

Love spoke with reporters Tuesday at the RSM Classic, which is set to begin Thursday from Sea Island, Georgia.

"It would have been a great captaincy for Tiger to continue on," Love said, referring to Woods choosing not to continue as U.S. captain after the 2019 Presidents Cup.

"At the time we were discussing it, he said, 'No, I'm playing really good. I'm gonna make the team, and I enjoyed Australia being playing captain, but I want to be a player on the team.'

"So his role is whatever his role wants to be. If Tiger calls me up and says, 'Hey, you're kicked out, I'm taking over'—that's Tiger's role. If he wants to be an assistant, you know ... I would hope that he comes back and starts playing and can make that a goal, to be on the team."

It's unclear whether Woods would be healthy and in form to play in the tournament, which is scheduled for September 2022.

Woods suffered comminuted open fractures to both the tibia and fibula in his right leg in a car crash last February.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He also suffered a concussion, jaw lacerations, bruised rib cages and a possible right ankle injury, per the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department incident report.

There haven't been any official updates of late regarding Woods' health, although Justin Thomas recently provided a few remarks to the No Laying Up podcast (h/t Golf Channel).

Thomas said Woods was "doing well, especially all things considered."

"It's groundhog day—every day is exactly the same for him. He's able to be a dad again, which is most important," Thomas said.

"He's still his sarcastic a-hole self, so nothing's really changed there. So I'm glad to see he's as chipper as always."

Even if Woods doesn't play, he could serve as an assistant captain to Love, who will look to lead Team USA to victory at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. The event is scheduled to begin on Sept. 22.