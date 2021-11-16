Packers' Aaron Rodgers on Toe Injury: 'It's a Little Painful, But Think I'll Be OK'

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers downplayed the toe problem that landed him on the team's injury report.

During an appearance Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show, the nine-time Pro Bowler declined to specify how he hurt his toe. He said his injured appendage is "a little painful" but shouldn't cause any major problems going forward.

After he missed their Week 9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Packers activated Rodgers from the reserve/COVID-19 list prior to playing the Seattle Seahawks. Some were surprised to see he had suffered a toe injury during his week away from the team.

Rodgers didn't have a sterling performance against Seattle, going 23-of-37 for 292 yards and one interception. But he at least fared better than his counterpart, Russell Wilson (20-of-40, 161 yards, two interceptions).

Green Bay is back in action Sunday in a road game with the Minnesota Vikings, and it looks like the team doesn't need to be concerned with having to make a quarterback change.

That's good news because Jordan Love struggled mightily in his first regular-season start. He threw for 190 yards and had a 27.3 QBR against the Chiefs, per ESPN.com.