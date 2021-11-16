Frank Gore: I'm Open to Fighting Jake Paul if I Win Deron Williams Boxing Match

Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

If Frank Gore can beat Deron Williams in their upcoming boxing match, a bout against Jake Paul could be next.

"I'm with it," Gore told TMZ Sports (around the 2:20 mark in the video). "I wanna win this December 18 and if it's time to go that me and Jake Paul can get in there, I'm with it."

Paul is set to face Tommy Fury on Dec. 18 with Williams and Gore fighting on the undercard. Paul previously told TMZ he would be willing to face the winner of the inter-sport battle.

Williams, a three-time NBA All-Star, runs an MMA gym in Dallas and has trained in combat sports since retiring.

Gore, a five-time Pro Bowl running back, told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network in September that he had started training in boxing.

"I do love the sport and I respect the guys who box, man, because it's totally different," he told TMZ Sports.

If the 38-year-old can get past Williams, he might have an extended run in the ring.