Ravens' Updated Depth Chart After Le'Veon Bell Release

Running back Le'Veon Bell announced his release by the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday after five appearances for the franchise.

Bell signed to the Ravens practice squad just before the start of the regular season. After being promoted to the gameday roster on a couple occasions, he was formally signed to the active roster ahead of a Week 7 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

A logjam remains in Baltimore's backfield despite the three-time Pro Bowler's departure. Here's a look at the team's updated offensive depth chart:

QB: Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley

RB: Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman, Ty'Son Williams

FB: Patrick Ricard

WR: Marquise Brown, Devin Duvernay, James Proche II

WR: Sammy Watkins, Rashod Bateman, Miles Boykin

TE: Mark Andrews, Josh Oliver, Nick Boyle

LT: Alejandro Villanueva, Cedric Ogbuehi

LG: Ben Powers, Tyre Phillips

C: Bradley Bozeman, Trystan Colon

RG: Kevin Zeitler, Tyre Phillips

RT: Patrick Mekari, Cedric Ogbuehi

The Ravens backfield was depleted by injuries before the start of the season as J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill all landed on injured reserve.

Baltimore's front office responded with a flurry of additions that included Bell, Murray and Freeman to provide depth around Williams, an undrafted free-agent signing in 2020.

Bell failed to impress in a limited number of touches. He recorded 83 rushing yards on 31 carries (2.7 YPC) with two touchdowns. He also tallied one reception for negative-one yard across five games.

The 29-year-old Michigan State product was one of the NFL's most dynamic playmakers at his peak, highlighted by 2,215 yards from scrimmage and 11 scores with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2014, but he hasn't shown that type of form in more recent stints with the Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets.

He'll be subject to waivers, giving teams a chance to pick up the remainder of his one-year, $1.1 million contract. If he goes unclaimed he'll become an unrestricted free agent.

Meanwhile, Freeman is in line to lead the Ravens backfield until Murray returns from an ankle injury. They'll probably share the workload pretty evenly once Murray is cleared for action.

Williams could still work in occasionally as part of the committee, as well.