Ravens' Updated Depth Chart After Le'Veon Bell Release

Ravens' Updated Depth Chart After Le'Veon Bell ReleaseNovember 17, 2021
Running back Le'Veon Bell announced his release by the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday after five appearances for the franchise.
Le'Veon Bell @LeVeonBell
this hurts, but it’s been a blessing to be here to say the least, i’ve enjoyed every second of this short period & gotta whole new meaning of what this city is like & it’s a great place to be 🖤💜 I appreciate Eric Decasta & John Harbaugh for the opportunity to be called an Raven <a href="https://t.co/428poGYsNO">pic.twitter.com/428poGYsNO</a>
Bell signed to the Ravens practice squad just before the start of the regular season. After being promoted to the gameday roster on a couple occasions, he was formally signed to the active roster ahead of a Week 7 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
A logjam remains in Baltimore's backfield despite the three-time Pro Bowler's departure. Here's a look at the team's updated offensive depth chart:
QB: Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley
RB: Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman, Ty'Son Williams
FB: Patrick Ricard
WR: Marquise Brown, Devin Duvernay, James Proche II
WR: Sammy Watkins, Rashod Bateman, Miles Boykin
TE: Mark Andrews, Josh Oliver, Nick Boyle
LT: Alejandro Villanueva, Cedric Ogbuehi
LG: Ben Powers, Tyre Phillips
C: Bradley Bozeman, Trystan Colon
RG: Kevin Zeitler, Tyre Phillips
RT: Patrick Mekari, Cedric Ogbuehi
The Ravens backfield was depleted by injuries before the start of the season as J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill all landed on injured reserve.
Baltimore's front office responded with a flurry of additions that included Bell, Murray and Freeman to provide depth around Williams, an undrafted free-agent signing in 2020.
Bell failed to impress in a limited number of touches. He recorded 83 rushing yards on 31 carries (2.7 YPC) with two touchdowns. He also tallied one reception for negative-one yard across five games.
The 29-year-old Michigan State product was one of the NFL's most dynamic playmakers at his peak, highlighted by 2,215 yards from scrimmage and 11 scores with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2014, but he hasn't shown that type of form in more recent stints with the Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets.
He'll be subject to waivers, giving teams a chance to pick up the remainder of his one-year, $1.1 million contract. If he goes unclaimed he'll become an unrestricted free agent.
Meanwhile, Freeman is in line to lead the Ravens backfield until Murray returns from an ankle injury. They'll probably share the workload pretty evenly once Murray is cleared for action.
Williams could still work in occasionally as part of the committee, as well.