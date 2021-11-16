Jared Goff 'Gives Us the Best Chance' to Win, Lions HC Dan Campbell Says

AP Photo/Don Wright

Following Sunday's 16-16 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell isn't looking to make a change at quarterback right now.

Speaking to reporters, Campbell said Jared Goff is "the guy that gives us the best chance" to win games.

Campbell added that he didn't give any serious consideration to benching Goff amid his struggles against the Steelers.

"If I felt like there was no way that he could function, then I would (have taken him out)," he said. "But I didn’t feel that way yesterday."

Campbell could have justified replacing Goff in the game because of injury. The two-time Pro Bowler told reporters Sunday he was dealing with "probably a strained oblique."

"Just kind of nagged me a little bit throughout the game," said Goff. "I thought I was fine to stay in there. I felt like it didn't affect me through the game. It'll be a little sore tomorrow, but I'll be fine.

The Lions acquired Goff in March as part of the Matthew Stafford trade with the Los Angeles Rams. His transition has been anything but smooth to this point. The 27-year-old is completing 66.1 percent of his attempts, but his yards per game (234.1) is on pace to be the fewest since his rookie season.

Goff's 2.4 touchdown percentage is tied with Trevor Lawrence for the second-worst in the NFL among quarterbacks with at least 300 attempts. He only threw for 112 passing yards (11 in the first half) on 25 attempts against the Steelers.

Detroit (0-8-1) is the only team in the NFL without a win. The team is winless in its last 13 games dating back to Week 14 of last season.

David Blough is the only other quarterback on the Lions' active roster. The Purdue alum started five games during the 2019 season when Stafford was out with spinal fractures. He did play four snaps in the 44-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8.

The Lions will take on the Cleveland Browns (5-5) at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday.