Todd McShay 2022 NFL Draft Big Board: Thibodeaux, Stingley Jr. Stay atop the Rankings

Oregon star Kayvon Thibodeaux remains the top player in the 2022 NFL draft class, according to the latest big board by ESPN's Todd McShay.

There were no changes in the top five from McShay's latest installment in October, although there was a significant shift at quarterback with Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett overtaking Malik Willis of Liberty as the position's top player.

Here is how the draft expert sees the top of the class with the college football regular season nearing its end.

Todd McShay Big Board

1. Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

2. Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

3. Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

4. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

5. Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

6. Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

7. Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

8. Drake London, WR, USC

9. Nakobe Dean, ILB, Georgia

10. Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Thibodeaux has seemingly separated himself from the field as an elite pass-rushing talent, showcasing his ability with two sacks Saturday against Washington State. The first pick could come down to need, but the Oregon product leaves little question about who is the best overall player in the class.

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is out indefinitely with a foot injury, but it hasn't affected his projection as he sits No. 2 overall.

USC receiver Drake London has also been sidelined with a fractured ankle ending his season. He is still one of the biggest risers on the board, jumping from No. 24 to No. 8 after totaling 88 catches for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns in just eight games this year.

The draft's biggest question marks are at quarterback, with Willis dropping out of the top 10 and falling to second at his position. The Liberty star threw three interceptions in a loss to Ole Miss, raising questions about his ability against tougher competition.

Pickett has become QB1 while totaling 3,517 passing yards and 32 touchdowns with only four interceptions this year. Despite his production, there could be plenty of movement before April with Matt Corral, Desmond Ridder and Sam Howell all fighting to be first-round picks.