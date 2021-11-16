Jets' Robert Saleh Responds to Rex Ryan's Diss: 'He Knows Where to Find Me'

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh took exception to criticism of his performance by Rex Ryan.

Appearing on ESPN's Get Up (h/t Rich Cimini of ESPN.com), Ryan was critical of the Jets defensive performance under Saleh.

"This guy is supposed to be a defensive guru," he said. "I take it personal on this one. Everything I heard about was this guy is a lot like myself, but without the bad part. Yeah, well, some of the bad part you need, because this team doesn't want to play with any damn heart. That's the thing that's disappointing to me. Don't ever compare this guy to me, this Robert Saleh to me."

On The Michael Kay Show on ESPN 98.7 in New York, Saleh said Ryan "knows where to find me" if he wants to talk face-to-face:

Ryan spent six seasons as Jets head coach from 2009-14. He was a renowned defensive coach with the Baltimore Ravens for 10 seasons prior being hired by the organization.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

New York ranked first in points allowed during Ryan's first season as head coach and advanced to the AFC Championship Game in 2009 and 2010. The franchise hasn't made the playoffs since the 2010 campaign.

Saleh's first season with the Jets has been a disappointment, to say the least. They are tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the second-worst record in the AFC (2-7). The defense ranks last in the NFL in points allowed per game (32.9).

Over their past four games, the Jets have allowed a combined total of 175 points and 1,890 yards to their opponents.

Saleh came to New York with a strong reputation as one of the best defensive coordinators in the NFL after spending four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. The team ranked in the top six in overall defensive DVOA in each of the previous two years, per Football Outsiders.

New York is on pace to finish last in the AFC East for the sixth time in the past eight seasons.