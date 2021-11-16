Odell Beckham Jr. on Loss to 49ers in Rams Debut: 'It Just Wasn't Our Night'

AP Photo/Tony Avelar

Odell Beckham Jr.'s first game as a member of the Los Angeles Rams was one that both sides would like to forget.

Beckham, who had just two catches for 18 yards, told reporters after the 31-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers that "it just wasn't our night."

"They played better than us in all phases of the game," he added. "They just outplayed us."

Beckham was thrust into action perhaps sooner than expected after signing with the Rams on Thursday.

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Saturday that Robert Woods, the team's second-leading receiver with 556 yards, tore his ACL during practice and will miss the remainder of the season.

Given the limited practice time Beckham had with the team, he wasn't used extensively Monday night, as the three-time Pro Bowler only played 15 snaps and was targeted three times.

Very little worked for Los Angeles in its second consecutive loss, as Matthew Stafford threw interceptions on the first two offensive possessions of the game, including a pick-six to Jimmie Ward.

Per ESPN Stats & Info (h/t Lindsey Thiry), the Rams' five dropped passes were their most in a game since 2013. The defense also allowed San Francisco to run for 156 yards on 44 carries.

The 49ers, meanwhile, converted nine of their 16 third- and fourth-down attempts.

There's no reason for the Rams to panic at this point. They are still the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoffs and only trail the Arizona Cardinals by one game in the NFC West.

Beckham should play a much bigger role in the offense going forward, and he will have plenty of time to get acclimated to the playbook with the Rams on a bye week.

Los Angeles' next game is against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Nov. 28.