Video: Draymond Green Trolls Peyton Manning for Being Cut by Colts on 'Manningcast'

Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is known as one of the best trash talkers in the NBA. So during his appearance on the Manning brothers' Monday Night Football, Green didn't take long to think of what he would say if he wanted to get under Peyton Manning's skin.

"I'd tell Peyton, as great as you're supposed to be, the Colts cut you," Green said, referring the Manning getting released by the Indianapolis Colts after he missed the entire 2011 season because of neck surgery.

"I thought nobody could sting me more than (Phil) Mickelson in the second quarter, but Draymond has done that here in the third quarter. I love it," Peyton responded while his brother Eli Manning laughed.

Green added that he'll always appreciate Peyton Manning because he threw the last pass of his career to Green's friend and fellow Michigan State alum Bennie Fowler.