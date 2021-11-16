Rams' Odell Beckham Jr. Says Every Detail of Browns Release Was 'Crazy' to Him

AP Photo/Tony Avelar

After being released by the Cleveland Browns last week, Los Angeles Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made his team debut Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

But according to Lisa Salters on ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast, it was never Beckham's desire to be on a new team this season.

"He told me he didn't really want to talk about what happened in Cleveland and what led to his release there, but he did say every detail of it was crazy to him," Salters said. "He said, 'I don't have words for it, it stinks, it was never intended,' and he said he never could've envisioned any of it.

"Beckham said he doesn't blame anyone, he enjoyed his time in Cleveland, which led to the handwritten goodbye letter to the city that he posted on social media."

Beckham did not part ways with Cleveland amicably. After a tenure of two-plus seasons that failed to reach expectations, things boiled over when Beckham's father, Odell Beckham Sr., posted an Instagram video showing Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield failing to throw to the eighth-year receiver. Beckham was then excused from practice while the Browns worked toward releasing him.

Beckham signed with Los Angeles on Thursday for one year and up to $4.25 million, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"Odell had been wanting to play for the Rams since Sean McVay got there," Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported Thursday. "Even after he got traded to Cleveland, he was still going, 'Can I still get traded to the Rams?' Like, 'No, dude, it doesn't work like that.'"

While Beckham seems to have had a change of heart, the reality is that he's now on a team that is considered to be a top contender to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVI. After Los Angeles lost receiver Robert Woods to a torn ACL during this week's practice, the addition of Beckham will be important to the team's success going forward.