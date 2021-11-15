Tua Tagovailoa to Start vs. Jets After Leading Dolphins to Win vs. Ravens in Return

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

After leading the Miami Dolphins to victory in Week 10 off the bench, Tua Tagovailoa will return to the starting lineup against the New York Jets on Sunday.

"My expectation is he'll start this weekend," head coach Brian Flores told reporters Monday. "Obviously he’ll have some discomfort with the finger. Banged it the other day—we were trying to avoid that, but it happened. But he’s had some time to rest it and he’ll practice today."

Jacoby Brissett started the last two games for Miami after Tagovailoa suffered a fractured bone in his left middle finger, although both quarterbacks remained active for each game. After Brissett suffered a knee injury in Thursday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, Tagovailoa took over and led the team to a 22-10 upset win.

The 23-year-old finished 8-of-13 for 158 passing yards and also added a rushing touchdown in the victory while Brissett was just 11-of-23 for 156 yards before coming out of the game.

Tagovailoa has been effective when on the field, totaling seven passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in his four full games this season. Injuries have slowed him down, however, as he notably suffered a rib injury that knocked him out of his Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills, which cost him the next three games.

The finger injury suffered in Week 8 prevented him from playing in Week 9 against the Houston Texans.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 2020 No. 5 overall pick also suffered a hip injury in college that ended his career at Alabama.

Though he's clearly not yet 100 percent, Tagovailoa still gives the Dolphins the best chance to win after a 3-7 start to the season.