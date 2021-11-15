Cam Newton to Take Majority of Panthers Practice Reps Ahead of WFT Game, Per HC Rhule

AP Photo/Jeff Lewis

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will take the majority of first-team reps this week, head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Monday.

Newton, who rejoined the Panthers last week, was on the field in special packages for Sunday's win over the Arizona Cardinals. He threw for a touchdown and rushed for another while putting up 22 total yards in the 34-10 blowout at State Farm Stadium.

"No disrespect to them, but I'm just floating at an all-time high frequency. It's almost scary," Newton told reporters after the game.

P.J. Walker started at quarterback and held his own, throwing for 167 yards and an interception while completing 22 of 29 passes. That said, Walker is clearly not a starting-caliber NFL quarterback. It was telling that the Panthers continually went to Newton in the red zone, the most important area of the field, despite him barely practicing with the team.

The Panthers' win moved them to 5-5, and they are firmly in both the NFC South and wild-card races. They would be the No. 7 seed if the season ended after Week 10.

Newton's one-year contract has a maximum value of $10 million. The Panthers did not sign him to hold a clipboard the remainder of the year. His mission is to lead Carolina back to the playoffs, a feat he's pulled off four times in his NFL career.

While Newton will have a lot of catching up to do with the Panthers playbook, the only way to get him ready is with the maximum possible reps. If he looks even 75 percent of the way there, look for him to start next week against Washington.