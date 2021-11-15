Terrelle Pryor Blasts Jared Goff; Says He, Colin Kaepernick Would Be Better for Lions

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former NFL receiver Terrelle Pryor is not a fan of Jared Goff.

Pryor took to social media and ripped the Detroit Lions quarterback, writing on his Instagram stories: "Jared Goff is terrible (Charles Barkley voice). Myself and [Colin] Kaepernick can go on field this second and do better."

He might be right about Kaepernick. Goff is now 0-15-1 in his NFL career in games without his former Los Angeles Rams head coach, Sean McVay.

It's pretty arguable that Pryor could do better, however, given he was a quarterback in college but eventually transitioned to quarterback in the NFL. Pryor was 3-7 in his career as a starting quarterback, throwing for 1,994 yards, nine touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He completed just 56.3 percent of his passes.

Suffice to say, his transition to wide receiver was the correct call. Goff may be struggling on the lowly Lions, but he's still a two-time Pro Bowler and a player who reached the Super Bowl with the Rams.