Bill Belichick Praises Cam Newton; Coy on Patriots' Interest in Odell Beckham Jr.

Bill Belichick was happy to see Cam Newton succeed in his return to the NFL more than two months after the quarterback was released by the New England Patriots.

The Pats head coach discussed Newton's Week 10 performance and more Monday on The Greg Hill Show:

"It was great when they signed him," Belichick said of Newton joining the Carolina Panthers. "Sounds like he had a great day yesterday. Always happy for Cam. Appreciate everything he did. He was a wonderful guy to coach and be around."

Newton started 15 games for the Patriots last season and re-signed with the team in March, but the veteran was released before Week 1 after rookie Mac Jones won the starting job.

Newton remained unsigned until a Sam Darnold injury opened the opportunity for a reunion with the Panthers, where the quarterback spent the first nine years of his career.

The 32-year-old recorded a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown in his first game back Sunday, helping Carolina earn a 34-10 win over the Kyler Murray-less Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Murray was inactive with an ankle injury.

While Belichick was complimentary of Newton, he wasn't as forthcoming when asked about the Patriots' interest in Odell Beckham Jr.

"We worked hard to prepare for Cleveland, and we're gonna work hard to prepare for Atlanta," the coach responded.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Patriots were one of several teams to make an offer to Beckham after the receiver was waived by the Cleveland Browns. The three-time Pro Bowler eventually signed with the Los Angeles Rams.