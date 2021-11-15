Patrick Mahomes Says Chiefs 'Got Our Swag Back' in Blowout Win over Raiders

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Perhaps the Kansas City Chiefs are held to unfair expectations because of past accomplishments and the number of game-changing playmakers on the roster, but they have dealt with inconsistency throughout the 2021 season.

Until Monday.

Kansas City's offense was dominant in a 41-14 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes told reporters, "We got our swag back" after the divisional win.

Mahomes was methodical in his destruction of the Raiders secondary.

While he has run into trouble trying to force the issue at times this season with 10 interceptions, he took what Las Vegas gave him in the early going. That meant plenty of underneath routes to Travis Kelce, and two short touchdown passes to Tyreek Hill.

Things opened up some in the second half with the Raiders creeping closer to the line of scrimmage, and the signal-caller responded by finding Darrel Williams and Byron Pringle for long touchdowns to put the game away.

Mahomes finished 35-of-50 passing for 406 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions in his best performance of the season.

It was quite a different showing than the previous three games when the Chiefs averaged just 12 points a contest. In that stretch, they went without a touchdown in a 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans, struggled to a 20-17 win over a New York Giants team without Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay and barely escaped with a 13-7 victory over a Green Bay Packers squad that was missing Aaron Rodgers.

Yet Kansas City sits atop the AFC West at 6-4 after the latest win and seemed to have put its early-season inconsistency in the rearview mirror.

Mahomes was dialed in from the start and will look to maintain the swagger and build on a three-game winning streak during a high-profile showdown with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11.