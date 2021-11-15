DeSean Jackson, Bryan Edwards' Updated Fantasy Outlook After Raiders' Loss to Chiefs

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered a 41-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

The Raiders offense struggled to get going for much of the night. So what did we learn about the Las Vegas receivers?

Second-year wideout Bryan Edwards had his best fantasy game of the season, recording a team-high 88 yards and a touchdown on three receptions. It just was his second time reaching the end zone this year.

Edwards was targeted by Raiders quarterback Derek Carr four times, which trailed receiver Hunter Renfrow (nine), tight end Darren Waller (seven) and running back Josh Jacobs (five). The South Carolina product has yet to top 100 yards in a game in his career, but he showed some promise on Sunday.

Veteran receiver DeSean Jackson, on the other hand, had a lackluster showing in his team debut. Jackson caught his only target, a 38-yard reception that he ended up fumbling as he tried to gain some yards after the catch.

Jackson signed with the Raiders last week after being released by the Los Angeles Rams. The 14-year veteran was unhappy with his role in the Los Angeles offense and requested his release. While Jackson has never been a target hog, we can expect him to garner a couple of more looks from Carr as he continues to acclimate to the offense.

For fantasy managers seeking help at wide receiver, it's hard to trust either Edwards or Jackson. Waller usually dominates the target share for Las Vegas, and Renfrow is Carr's favorite option at wide receiver.

Due to injuries or desperation, it might be worth rostering Edwards and hoping for the best. If he can develop some consistency in the latter half of the season, he could emerge as a WR3 or flex option. Jackson's days as a steady fantasy receiver are long gone, and he should be avoided until he proves otherwise.