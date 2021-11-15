Phil Mickelson Matches Jack Nicklaus Feat by Winning Charles Schwab Cup Championship

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Tying Jack Nicklaus in anything is quite the accomplishment, even for one of the best golfers in PGA history.

Phil Mickelson pulled even with the Golden Bear as the only players to win four of their first six starts on the 50-and-over tour when he captured the Charles Schwab Cup Championship on Sunday, per John Marshall of the Associated Press.

Lefty shot a six-under 65 at Phoenix Country Club in the final round to clinch another PGA Tour Champions trophy.

He wasn't the only one who impressed, as Bernhard Langer won the PGA Tour Champions season points title for the sixth time in his career.

Yet it was Mickelson who stole the show in the final round and added another line on his illustrious resume that includes six major titles and 45 PGA Tour victories.