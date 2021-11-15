Packers' Aaron Rodgers Says There Were 'A Lot of Emotions' in Return From COVID-19

AP Photo/Aaron Gash

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was emotional after helping lead his team to a 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Sunday's game after missing a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs because he tested positive for COVID-19.

He told reporters he was targeting a return against the Seahawks and also said there were "a lot of emotions, for sure" that left him "a little misty heading off."

Yet Rodgers is still risking missing key games for a championship contender because he is unvaccinated.

He was asked how he would react if that status cost him a playoff game and told reporters, "I don't really like playing the what-if game. What I do know is I have more than two months now where my protocol is not testing every single day. That's the only thing I'm thinking about."

Rodgers wasn't the reason the Packers won the game.

Rather, the defense was brilliant while shutting down Russell Wilson, who was making his own return for the first time since he suffered a finger injury on Oct. 7. Green Bay picked him off twice and held the visitors to 75 rushing yards while setting the tone with its physical defense.

Rodgers was better than his counterpart but still didn't throw a touchdown and was picked off in the end zone. Fortunately for him, running back AJ Dillon stepped in for the injured Aaron Jones and scored two touchdowns as the key playmaker for the offense.

Yet it was the return of No. 12 that was the primary storyline.

After all, he made national headlines for an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show when he made dubious medical claims, took issue with the criticism he received for remaining unvaccinated and only brought his situation far more attention.

The NFL also fined the Packers $300,000 and Rodgers and wide receiver Allen Lazard $14,650 each for violating the league's protocols.

A return to the field means the narrative shifts back to football, at least for now. His Packers are sitting atop the NFC at 8-2 and are on the shortlist of Super Bowl contenders.