Teddy Bridgewater Explains Not Making Play on Darius Slay's Fumble Return for TD

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

During the Denver Broncos' 30-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Eagles cornerback Darius Slay had a game-changing 83-yard fumble return for a touchdown at the end of the third quarter.

While Slay ran toward the end zone, he ran past Denver quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who appeared not to make an effort to try to tackle him. Bridgewater explained the play from his vantage point.

"As I see a guy trying for the block, and I'm just thinking, hey man, I got to force the ball back inside so one of our guys could make the tackle," Bridgewater told reporters after the game.

Bridgewater completed 22 of 36 passes for 226 yards with no touchdowns in the loss. It was his fourth straight game passing for less than 250 yards.

Denver fell behind early but got on the board when Melvin Gordon III punched in a one-yard touchdown early in the second quarter. It turned out to be the only time the Broncos would reach the end zone. After Denver kicker Brandon McManus tied the game with a 21-yard field goal, the Eagles rattled off 10 straight points to take a 20-10 lead into halftime.

The Broncos started the second half with a drive all the way to the Eagles' 4-yard line but had to settle for a 22-yard field goal attempt by McManus that was blocked by safety K'Von Wallace. McManus added another field goal on the team's next possession to make it a one-score game.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Momentum looked to be on Denver's side when safety Justin Simmons intercepted a pass by Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. The Broncos drove down to the Philadelphia 23-yard line before Gordon coughed up the ball, leading to Slay's game-sealing touchdown return.

After starting the season 3-0, the Broncos are now 5-5 heading into their bye week. They will return to action on Nov. 28 against the Los Angeles Chargers.