Report: Cardinals' Kyler Murray Progressing in Injury Rehab; Could Play vs. Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray appears to be inching closer toward a return.

Murray is reportedly "making good progress" in his recovery from an ankle injury, a source told Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio. Another source told Florio there's a "good chance" the 24-year-old plays in Week 11 against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported on Nov. 10 that Murray was considered week-to-week with his injury, which he suffered late in a Week 8 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He only recently returned to practice.

With Murray sidelined, the Cardinals started Colt McCoy in back-to-back weeks. He impressed in a Week 9 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers but exited Week 10 against the Carolina Panthers with a pectoral injury after completing 11-of-20 passes for 107 yards and an interception.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters after Sunday's loss to the Panthers that the outcome won't change how quickly Murray is brought back.

Florio also noted that it "could make sense" to give Murray another week off with Arizona's bye week coming up in Week 12. That would allow the young quarterback another three weeks to recover before a Week 13 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Murray has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL this season and was viewed as an MVP candidate before being sidelined. He has completed 72.7 percent of his passes for 2,276 yards and 17 touchdowns against seven interceptions and has also run for 147 yards and three scores.

Arizona is still atop the NFC West with an 8-2 record, but the Los Angeles Rams could tie them for the division lead with a win over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. However, the Cardinals are 3-0 in the division and have a road win over the Rams, which could prove to be huge in a tiebreaker scenario.