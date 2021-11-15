Cam Newton After 2 TDs in Panthers Return: 'You Can't Even Make Up a Lie This Good'

AP Photo/Ralph Freso

Cam Newton was already a Carolina Panthers legend long before he decided to come back this season, but he added to his legacy with the team during Sunday's 34-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

"You can't even make up a lie this good," he told Fox Sports' Sara Walsh after running for a touchdown and throwing for another while working into the quarterback rotation alongside starter P.J. Walker.

While Walker was the starter, Carolina turned to Newton in short-yardage situations and during opportunities by the goal line. He rewarded the team with his two touchdowns on its opening two possessions while powering his way through tacklers like he did so often in his prime.

That prime happened in Carolina after the Panthers selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in 2011.

He remained with the NFC South team through the 2019 campaign and amassed an impressive resume that included the Offensive Rookie of the Year, a league MVP, three Pro Bowl nods, an All-Pro selection and a Super Bowl appearance.

His ability to beat defenses with his arm and legs made him nearly unstoppable when he was at his best, although the Panthers released him after he appeared in just two games in 2019. He joined the New England Patriots for the 2020 campaign but struggled on his way to eight touchdown passes and 10 interceptions.

New England released him prior to the 2021 season after turning to rookie quarterback Mac Jones as the franchise signal-caller to build around, and he remained without a team until the Panthers brought him back before Sunday's game with Sam Darnold sidelined by a shoulder injury.

Newton took full advantage of the immediate opportunity the Panthers provided and even took off his helmet to yell "I'm back" after scoring the first touchdown on the ground.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see Newton start the upcoming Week 11 game against the Washington Football Team as he looks to lead the 5-5 Panthers into the playoffs in the NFC.