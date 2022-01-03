Dallas Goedert Among 12 Eagles Placed on COVID-19 List Ahead of Cowboys Game

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, per the team.

He'll join Genard Avery, Fletcher Cox, Marcus Epps, Nate Herbig, Jordan Howard, Jason Kelce, Avonte Maddox, Rodney McLeod, Boston Scott, Alex Singleton, and Jack Stoll in the league's coronavirus protocols.

Goedert has been the team's top tight end following the trade of Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals. He has 56 catches for 830 yards and four touchdowns on the season, proving to be one of Jalen Hurts' most trusted targets.

The 26-year-old dealt with injury during the 2020 campaign, missing four games with an ankle ailment. He finished the year with 46 catches for 524 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games.

His best season came in 2019, when he caught 58 passes for 607 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games.

If Goedert and Stoll are sidelined for Sunday's finale against the Dallas Cowboys, Tyree Jackson would start. It's also possible Goedert and many of his teammates will clear protocols in time for that game.

Outside of playoff positioning, however, Sunday's game doesn't hold too much importance for the 9-7 Eagles, who have already clinched a playoff berth. The Cowboys have already clinched the NFC East crown, meanwhile, meaning that the Eagles essentially are only playing for either the No. 6 or 7 seed.