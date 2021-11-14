Mason Rudolph, Steelers Tie Jared Goff, Winless Lions with Ben Roethlisberger Out

AP Photo/Don Wright

The Pittsburgh Steelers played the Detroit Lions to a 16-16 tie Sunday. With the result, Detroit avoided a loss for the first time this season and now has a record of 0-8-1.

Rainy conditions led to sloppy play in overtime. The Lions had a chance for a game-winning field goal, but Ryan Santoso missed the 48-yard attempt.

The Steelers were driving late as time ticked off the clock. Mason Rudolph found Pat Freiermuth for a short gain to the Detroit 38-yard line, but he fumbled the ball with eight seconds left in overtime. The Lions unsuccessfully attempted a hook-and-lateral play as time expired.

Rudolph started for Pittsburgh in place of Ben Roethlisberger, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday night.

In his first start since Week 17 of the 2020 season, Rudolph completed 30 of 50 passes for 242 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris had 105 yards on 26 carries and added four catches for 28 yards, but he failed to find his way into the end zone.

Detroit quarterback Jared Goff went 14-of-25 for 114 yards and didn't throw a touchdown for the second straight game. The 2016 No. 1 overall pick has struggled since being acquired from the Los Angeles Rams this offseason, continuing a trend of losing when Rams head coach Sean McVay isn't guiding him.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters after the game that he didn't consider pulling Goff despite the lackluster performance.

Detroit can take some solace in the fact that its rushing attack was strong Sunday. D'Andre Swift led the team with 130 yards on 33 carries. Godwin Igwebuike and Jermar Jefferson each had a rushing touchdown. The Lions totaled 229 rushing yards against the 16th-ranked run defense in the league.

Detroit will seek its first win next Sunday in a road game against the Cleveland Browns. Pittsburgh (5-3-1) will travel to Los Angeles for a matchup with the Chargers.