Rhamondre Stevenson's Updated Patriots Fantasy Stock After Multi-TD Game vs. Browns

No Damien Harris, no problem for the New England Patriots running backs.

The Patriots embarrassed the Cleveland Browns 45-7 on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium, and the team's running game was a big reason why. Rookie RB Rhamondre Stevenson was particularly effective.

Stevenson had 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries and four catches for 15 yards. What's even more impressive is that the 23-year-old spent the week in concussion protocol and didn't practice once before hitting the field against the Browns.

Given his performance Sunday, Stevenson might end up being a solid pickup for fantasy managers entering Week 11. However, there are some stipulations.

Stevenson was only a major factor in the New England offense against Cleveland because starting running back Damien Harris was sidelined with a concussion. Entering Sunday's game, the Oklahoma product averaged just 22 percent of the Patriots' offensive snaps in games that Harris was active, which doesn't bode well for fantasy football.

However, if Harris misses the Patriots' Week 11 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, then Stevenson figures to be a significant factor in Josh McDaniels' offense once again. Though, fantasy managers must also consider Brandon Bolden and J.J. Taylor, too.

Bolden has been more of a factor for New England since James White went down with a hip injury in a Week 3 loss to the New Orleans Saints. He was especially effective against the Browns, running for 32 yards on three carries, in addition to three catches for 38 yards before the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter.

Bolden is considered the second man on the depth chart behind Harris, so picking him up wouldn't be a terrible option. However, he's rostered in 48 percent of Yahoo Sports fantasy leagues.

Stevenson would be an easier pickup entering Week 11, as he's rostered in just 31 percent of Yahoo leagues. Taylor is rostered in just three percent of leagues, but he's probably not the best option moving forward.

Entering Sunday's game against the Browns, Taylor had appeared in just four games this season, rushing for 26 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries and recording four catches for eight yards in those appearances.

Taylor also entered Sunday's game averaging just 13 percent of New England's offensive snaps, which isn't fantasy-friendly. The 23-year-old was the Patriots' least effective running back against the Browns, too, as he had just six carries for 11 yards.

So, if fantasy managers are looking to add a running back for Week 11, consider Stevenson or Bolden. But remember, there are potential risks to those additions.