Michael Vick 'Hell Yeah' Rooting for Lamar Jackson to Break His NFL Rushing Record

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Michael Vick doesn't want to stand in the way of history as Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson takes aim at his quarterback rushing records.

"Hell yeah I'm rooting for it," Vick said to TMZ Sports. "It's for the good of the game of football. Records are made to be broken, baby."

Jackson surpassed Vick in 2019 when he ran for 1,206 yards, setting the single-season mark for a quarterback. With one more 100-yard rushing game, he'll wrest that achievement away from the four-time Pro Bowler.

As long as he stays healthy over the next few years, it's only a matter of time before Jackson is within striking distance of Vick's all-time record.

The southpaw scrambled for 6,109 yards over 13 seasons. Cam Newton (5,398 yards) could potentially get there before Jackson, but the Ravens signal-caller is already in eighth place at 3,545 yards.