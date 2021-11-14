Schefter: Cam Newton Has Chance to Win Panthers' 2022 QB1 Job amid Sam Darnold Injury

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Cam Newton not only has a chance to earn the starting quarterback job with the Carolina Panthers in 2021 but also in 2022, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Starter Sam Darnold suffered a shoulder injury that should sideline him for four to six weeks, but Schefter reported the Panthers are "operating as if the quarterback will not play again this season."

The team signed Newton last week to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million, bringing back a player who started 124 games for the franchise from 2011 to 2019. If he plays well, he could be a favorite to hold onto the job entering next season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network initially reported Newton will make $4.5 million guaranteed for the remainder of 2021 with up to $10 million through incentives. Schefter added the incentives are tied to team performance, with $500,000 for each playoff win and a $1.5 million bonus if Carolina reaches the Super Bowl.

However, the Panthers enter Sunday just 4-5 after losing five of their last six games.

Turnovers have cost the team in recent weeks, as Darnold had just one interception during the team's 3-0 start but threw 10 picks over the last six games.

Darnold is owed $18.9 million in 2022 after the team exercised his fifth-year option, but his recent play prevents him from being the clear starter going forward.

Last season with the New England Patriots, Newton threw just 10 interceptions in 15 starts while completing a respectable 65.8 percent of his passes. Though he had just eight passing touchdowns, he added 12 rushing touchdowns and 592 rushing yards.

The dual-threat ability gives the Panthers a new dimension alongside Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson.

Though the Panthers previously released Newton in 2020, the 32-year-old 2015 MVP could once again be considered the future for this franchise.