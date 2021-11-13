X

    Sam Huff, Pro Football Hall of Fame LB, Dies at Age 87

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 14, 2021

    AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

    Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Sam Huff has died at the age of 87.

    His daughter, Catherine Huff Myers, announced the news Saturday. Huff—who died at a Winchester, Virginia, hospital—had dementia for the past eight years.

    The former West Virginia star made an immediate statement during his 1956 rookie year as he helped the New York Giants win the NFL Championship over the Chicago Bears.

    The stout middle linebacker was a force of nature for defensive coordinator (and eventual Dallas Cowboys head coach) Tom Landry's 4-3 defense.

    The Giants Ring of Honor member then proceeded to make five more championship game appearances with the team in 1958, 1959, 1961, 1962 and 1963.

    Big Blue lost each of those contests, although the Giants defense remained stout during his New York tenure and allowed the fewest points in the league in 1958, 1959 and 1961.

    Huff then joined Washington in 1964 following a trade. He played in the nation's capital from 1964 to 1967 and then in 1969 before retiring. Huff was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1982.

    The five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-1950s Team. He's officially credited with 30 interceptions and 17 fumble recoveries for his career. Tackles and sacks were not officially recorded statistics during his playing days.

    As Chris Bumbaca of USA Today wrote, Huff was one of the game's most notable celebrities during his heyday, appearing on the cover of Time Magazine in November 1959 as well.

    Following his passing, numerous anecdotes and condolences were shared on Twitter, with ESPN's John Keim, Washington Post's Dan Steinberg, Giants Vice President of Communications Pat Hanlon and Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports offering their thoughts:

    John Keim @john_keim

    Brown took the mic and said, 'Sam, the only reason I stayed on the ground so long was so you could jump on the pile and get credit for the tackle.' Everyone laughed. Brown, tho, respected the hell out of Huff. everyone knew the truth: Huff was an SOB as a LB.

    Dan Steinberg @dcsportsbog

    I’m not from DC but I’ve heard enough stories to get the sense of how much Frank Sonny and Sam meant. The whole thing made Washington feel like such a small town, such a tight knit community, such a singular place. Hard to imagine anything feeling quite like that again.

    pat hanlon @giantspathanlon

    Bingo. I grew up within 90 minutes of DC, both sides, Va. and Pa. Those three gentlemen were the best!! Sam Huff was a great <a href="https://twitter.com/Giants?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Giants</a> … just don’t ask him about Allie Sherman!! RIP Sam Huff, a great West Virginian and a great <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/giants?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#giants</a> <a href="https://t.co/GqBMShODu7">https://t.co/GqBMShODu7</a>

    Jason La Canfora @JasonLaCanfora

    A unique fiber in the NFL's 100-year tapestry is no longer with us. Sam Huff was an all-time great in so many ways. RIP <a href="https://t.co/gLUnM03VCS">https://t.co/gLUnM03VCS</a>

    After his playing career, Huff worked as a radio broadcaster for the Giants beginning in 1972 before leaving for Washington in 1975, serving the team for 38 years before retiring.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!