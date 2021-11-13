Sam Huff, Pro Football Hall of Fame LB, Dies at Age 87

AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Sam Huff has died at the age of 87.

His daughter, Catherine Huff Myers, announced the news Saturday. Huff—who died at a Winchester, Virginia, hospital—had dementia for the past eight years.

The former West Virginia star made an immediate statement during his 1956 rookie year as he helped the New York Giants win the NFL Championship over the Chicago Bears.

The stout middle linebacker was a force of nature for defensive coordinator (and eventual Dallas Cowboys head coach) Tom Landry's 4-3 defense.

The Giants Ring of Honor member then proceeded to make five more championship game appearances with the team in 1958, 1959, 1961, 1962 and 1963.

Big Blue lost each of those contests, although the Giants defense remained stout during his New York tenure and allowed the fewest points in the league in 1958, 1959 and 1961.

Huff then joined Washington in 1964 following a trade. He played in the nation's capital from 1964 to 1967 and then in 1969 before retiring. Huff was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1982.

The five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-1950s Team. He's officially credited with 30 interceptions and 17 fumble recoveries for his career. Tackles and sacks were not officially recorded statistics during his playing days.

As Chris Bumbaca of USA Today wrote, Huff was one of the game's most notable celebrities during his heyday, appearing on the cover of Time Magazine in November 1959 as well.

After his playing career, Huff worked as a radio broadcaster for the Giants beginning in 1972 before leaving for Washington in 1975, serving the team for 38 years before retiring.