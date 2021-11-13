Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley on Baylor's Late FG: 'I Wouldn't Have Done It'

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley didn't agree with Baylor head coach Dave Aranda's decision to have his team kick a field goal on the final play of Saturday's 27-14 win over the Sooners.

After Baylor kneeled twice to run down the clock, fans prematurely rushed the field as the Sooners headed to the locker room. Officials forced Oklahoma to return to the field for the final play of the game, and instead of kneeling a third time, Baylor kicked a field goal while they were up 24-14.

“I know why Dave kicked the field goal. I don’t agree with it," Riley told reporters after the loss. "I wouldn’t have done it. I think there’s a code of sportsmanship there.”

Riley also told reporters after the game that Baylor should've received a 15-yard penalty because the home fans rushed the field before the game was over. He added that he considered not having his players return to the field for the final play.

While Riley was upset about the field goal, Aranda explained that his decision to go for it was strategic.

"That was for the Big 12 tiebreaker," Aranda said in a postgame interview on Fox. "We wanted to be over 10."

However, it's unlikely a field goal would make a difference in deciding the Big 12 champion. In the event of a three-way tie, there's a slim chance scoring differential could be use to eliminate one of those teams.

Oklahoma's offense struggled Saturday, with quarterback Caleb Williams completing 10 of 19 passes for 146 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 17 yards and a score but was benched for former starter Spencer Rattler in the fourth quarter.

The Baylor running game killed the Sooners. Running backs Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner, quarterback Gerry Bohanon and receiver Drew Estrada combined for 296 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

The Sooners are now 9-1, while the Bears are 8-2.

Baylor's win over Oklahoma marked its first victory against the school since November 2014. The Sooners had won their last seven matchups against the Bears.

Oklahoma will face Iowa State next weekend, while Baylor will face Kansas State.