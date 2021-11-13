Damien Harris Out for Patriots vs. Browns With Concussion

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

The New England Patriots announced running back Damien Harris has been ruled out of Sunday's Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns because of a concussion.

Harris was previously listed as questionable. Rhamondre Stevenson, who remains questionable with a concussion, and Brandon Bolden are the Pats' top reserves at the position.

The Patriots' starter was injured during the fourth quarter of last week's 24-6 win over the Carolina Panthers. He didn't practice throughout the week.

Harris is putting together a strong 2021 season. He's tallied 547 rushing yards on 133 carries (4.1 YPC) and scored seven rushing touchdowns in nine games. He's received an 84.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, a top-three running back mark in the NFL.

He's handled 54.1 percent of the team's rushing attempts (133 of 246). No other player on the roster has more than 35 carries (Stevenson).

It's an important role as the Patriots try to maintain a balanced offense around rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who's guided the team to a 5-4 record.

If Stevenson, who also hasn't practiced this week, is ruled out, New England will likely split the backfield work between Bolden and J.J. Taylor.

Pats running backs coach Ivan Fears said Tuesday he's confident Bolden can handle the increased workload if called upon.

"He's been practicing this role for a long time. Being a core special teams guy, being a backup as a first- and second-down runner, and also being a backup as a third-down back. You know, Brandon is an awfully talented guy," Fears told reporters. "So we're very fortunate to have him in that role."

In addition, Harris and Stevenson face a short turnaround heading into Week 11 as the Patriots are scheduled to play the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football.

New England and Cleveland are set for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday at Gillette Stadium.