Raiders Rumors: Denzel Perryman Receives Largest Fine for Individual Play Since 2019

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman received a heavy fine from the NFL for a play during a game that wasn't even flagged for a penalty.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Perryman was docked $55,000 for an unnecessary roughness/use of helmet hit on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in Week 7.

Fowler noted the figure is the largest known fine for an individual on-field play since 2019.

The play occurred in the first quarter when Perryman led with his helmet when attempting to tackle Hurts on a rushing play.

Per Fowler, Perryman's agent, Ron Butler, is appealing the fine.

NFL teams voted to adopt the use-of-helmet rule in 2018. It's a 15-yard penalty and automatic first down for the offense when flagged.

Per the NFL football operations site (h/t Fowler), a first-offense fine for use of helmet is $20,600 and a second-offense fine is $41,200. The rulebook doesn't specify how much a third offense costs.

This isn't the first time Perryman has been fined for illegally using his helmet on a play. As a rookie for the San Diego Chargers in 2015, the league docked him $23,152 for using the crown of his helmet on a tackle during a game against the Raiders on Dec. 24.

Perryman signed a two-year contract with the Carolina Panthers in March. He was traded to the Raiders on Sept. 1. The 28-year-old leads the team with 91 combined tackles and leads the NFL with 58 solo tackles.