Browns' Myles Garrett Wonders If Patriots' Mac Jones Will Be an 'Ankle Grabber'

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said he's aware of what New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones did to Carolina Panthers edge-rusher Brian Burns in last week's game.

"Of course, I watched it," Garrett told reporters about Jones twisting Burns' ankle after a strip-sack. "I will hold my comments on that one. Hopefully, it does not happen to me. I do not know. Is he going to turn into the ankle grabber? I do not know. We will see."

Burns, who called the play "bull," wished other defensive ends luck in their pursuit of Jones in the weeks ahead.

"It would be nice to have an apology, but it's not gonna happen," Burns said Wednesday. "I would just like to play them again. And I wish all my fellow D-end brothers happy hunting."

Jones had explained Monday on WEEI's Merloni & Fauria he thought Burns had the ball after the fumble and was trying to make a tackle:

"After I got hit pretty hard, I didn't really know exactly what was going on. I thought he had the ball. It was my job to try and make the tackle. That's pretty much it. Obviously when you get up and see the ball was actually down the field a little bit more, it was just a bang-bang play and I didn't mean to hurt anybody or anything like that. I was just trying to tackle him and make the play because I didn't really know what was going on."

Burns is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals because of the injury suffered on the play.

Meanwhile, Garrett said the onus is on him to make sure Jones doesn't try anything similar this week.

"If I tackled a man or I sacked him and I let him grab me, honestly, that is on me," the NFL's sack leader said. "I am not saying it is on Brian. He did not expect that. Now, we have all seen it. Now I know to get my behind up and get out of the way."

The Browns and Patriots are scheduled for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday at Gillette Stadium.