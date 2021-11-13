Carroll: Odell Beckham Jr. Pursuit Was Taken 'All the Way Through' by Seahawks GM

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said general manager John Schneider kept tabs on the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes all the way until the wide receiver announced his decision to sign with the Los Angeles Rams.

"The situation that we have been in so many times before when we have opportunities, we explore it and go as far as we can," Carroll told reporters Friday. "That's what we did, John took it all the way through and made sure we knew what was going on. He had picked the place that he wanted to go to once he cleared waivers and he got a chance to do that."

Along with the Seahawks and Rams, Beckham also attracted interest from the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints, per ESPN.

It created a situation where the three-time Pro Bowl selection had a wide variety of different options, and he ultimately had to weigh the chance to compete for a Super Bowl title with potentially taking on a high-volume role.

Beckham opted for an L.A. squad that already possessed a deep pass-catching group with Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Van Jefferson and Tyler Higbee. So his individual numbers don't figure to explode following his move from the Cleveland Browns, but it gives him a chance to earn a role on a team with legitimate championship aspirations.

The 29-year-old LSU product would have been in line for a more consistent role in Seattle, but he'd still likely have been No. 3 in the pecking order behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.

In turn, the Seahawks will continue to search for ways to get more production from its other targets. Wide receiver Freddie Swain and tight ends Gerald Everett and Will Dissly have yet to take advantage of opportunities to fill that key void in the passing game.

The return of quarterback Russell Wilson, who missed the past three games after finger surgery, should provide a boost to an offense that averaged just 190.3 passing yards per game under the guidance of backup Geno Smith.

Seattle doesn't have much margin for error as it returns from a bye week with a 3-5 record and has matchups with the Green Bay Packers (7-2) and Arizona Cardinals (8-1) over the next two weeks.

The schedule gets more favorable after that, but the Hawks can only afford two or three more losses down the stretch to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Adding Beckham would have helped their chances of putting together a second-half surge, but it's still possible despite the wideout's decision to sign with the division-rival Rams.