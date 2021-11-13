Cris Cyborg KOs Sinead Kavanagh at Bellator 271; Open to Fight vs. Kayla Harrison

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Cris Cyborg said she's open to a marquee bout against Kayla Harrison after scoring a knockout victory over Sinead Kavanagh at Bellator 271 on Friday night.

Cyborg stopped Kavanagh with a hard right hand midway through the first round with Harrison in attendance.

"Kayla, thank you for coming to the fights," Cyborg said, per Steven Marrocco of MMA Fighting. "I really appreciate you here. If you want to fight me one day, it's going to be a great fight, but [Harrison's manager] Ali Abdelaziz have to talk to all the promotions to make this happen."

The former UFC women's featherweight championship improved her career record to 25-2 with one no-contest. She's 4-0 since making the move to Bellator in January 2020, when she defeated Julia Budd to win the Bellator women's featherweight world championship.

Her only loss since her debut defeat in 2005 came in December 2018 when she dropped the UFC title to Amanda Nunes.

Meanwhile, Harrison is off to a 12-0 start to her MMA career after winning judo gold medals at the 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics.

The 31-year-old Ohio native most recently won the 2021 PFL women's lightweight tournament with a submission victory over Taylor Guardado in the finals last month.

Harrison confirmed to Simon Samano and Danny Segura of MMAJunkie after attending Friday's card she's aiming for a fight against Cyborg, potentially in 2022:

"Listen, she's one of the greatest of all time. I don't care which way you slice it. You can't deny her her greatness, and I've made it no secret that I wanna go down as the greatest. So, in order to do that, you've got to beat the greatest, and she's one of those people. So, for me, the greatest compliment I can give to Cris Cyborg is that I want to fight her. That's the greatest honor I can say, is that I wanna share the cage with you for 25 hard minutes. I would be over the moon to have an opportunity to fight her."

Given both fighters' interest in the bout, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the long-awaited matchup come together early next year.