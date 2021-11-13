Deion Sanders on Recent Hospitalization: 'You Have No Idea What I've Dealt With'

Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Pro Football Hall of Famer and Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders opened up about his recent hospitalization in a YouTube video titled "Lord I Thank Ya..."

Sanders missed Jackson State's last three games after undergoing foot surgery and was released from the hospital Wednesday after experiencing complications from the procedure.

"Lord, I thank you. I see you hear me say that, and you don’t know where that comes from," Sanders said in the video (h/t USA Today's Khari Thompson). "It’s a wheelchair right here, and I’m in that chair. Nevertheless, I say, Lord, I thank you. I can’t walk on my own, and people have to help me get in and out of everything, but I say, Lord, I thank you. It’s hard to even make it to the bathroom by myself without the assistance of others, but Lord, I thank you."

He added: "You have no idea what I've dealt with. ... You have no idea what the voices I've heard, you have no idea the pain I felt, you have no idea what I'm going through, and still Lord, I thank you. I hear you."

Sanders returned to Jackson State practices this week, but it's unknown if he'll coach Saturday's game against the Southern Jaguars. The Tigers went 3-0 under interim coach Gary Harrell, who said if Sanders doesn't return this weekend, he could return next week against Alcorn State.

Sanders, 54, was announced as Jackson State's head coach in September 2020. The Tigers are 12-4 in his two seasons at the helm. However, his time with the team could come to an end soon. He interviewed for TCU's vacant head coaching job on Monday, per Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, and is "squarely in the mix" for the position.

SMU's Sonny Dykes, Louisiana's Billy Napier, Iowa State's Matt Campbell, and Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott are also reportedly being considered for the TCU vacancy.