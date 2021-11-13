Seahawks' Russell Wilson Activated off IR After Finger Injury Recovery

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has officially been activated off injured reserve, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The veteran has been out since a Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams after undergoing surgery on his right middle finger.

Wilson participated in practice this week for the first time since suffering the finger injury, and Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said he would start Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

"He had a terrific week; he really did," Carroll said, per the team website. "And you could see him just feel a little bit better as the week went on, but he really didn't hold anything back. He finished great the last couple of days, and he's ready to go."

Carroll added that he expects Wilson to play well when he returns to the field. The seven-time Pro Bowler shared the same optimism Thursday, telling reporters: "I feel great. I feel really close."

Before being sidelined because of the finger injury, Wilson completed 72 percent of his passes for 1,196 yards and 10 touchdowns against one interception in five games. He hadn't missed a game in his 10-year career before injuring his finger.

Backup quarterback Geno Smith started while Wilson was out, throwing for 571 yards and four touchdowns in three starts. However, Seattle struggled without its starting QB, going 1-2 while he was out. The team's only win was against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In addition to Wilson, the Seahawks also activated rookie wide receiver Dee Eskridge for Sunday's game. However, running back Chris Carson remains sidelined due to a neck injury.

The Seahawks are tied for last place in the NFC West with a 3-5 record. However, they are just outside of the playoff picture and could very well contend for a postseason spot with Wilson back in the lineup.