Seahawks' Russell Wilson Says He's 'Pretty Dang Close' to 100% After Finger Injury

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is set to make his return this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers after missing the last three games while recovering from surgery on his right middle finger.

Wilson, who participated in practice this week for the first time since the injury, said he's happy with the progress of his recovery.

"I feel great. I feel really close. I'm not 100 percent yet, but I'm pretty dang close," Wilson said Thursday. "I don't need to wear a glove. The hand feels strong."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.