Erin Jackson Becomes 1st Black American Woman to Win Speedskating Title at World Cup

Erin Jackson made history Friday, becoming the first Black American woman to win a World Cup race in long-track speedskating.

Jackson finished with a time of 37.613 seconds in the 500-meter event to achieve the honor:

Finishing second in the race held in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland, was Japan's Nao Kodaira, who won gold in the 500-meter race and silver in the 1,000-meter race at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Per NBC Olympic Talk, Jackson said after her historic performance: "Dreaming of Olympic gold like everyone else. It's still really early, so it's anyone's game, but I'm definitely feeling more confidence now."

Jackson was part of the U.S. Olympic team in 2018 despite having only four months of long-track speedskating experience at that time. She was the first Black American woman to make the Olympic team.

While the former inline skater only finished 24th in 2018, she has improved by leaps and bounds in the four years since.

Despite missing all of last season due to injury, Jackson has positioned herself as perhaps the odds-on favorite to win Olympic gold in the 500 meters.

If Jackson makes it on the podium, she will be the first American woman to win a medal in the 500-meter race since Bonnie Blair in 1994.

The 29-year-old Jackson will have her opportunity in February when the 2022 Winter Games emanate from Beijing.