Saints' Taysom Hill Details Hit That Resulted in Concussion, 45-Minute Blackout

Stephen Lew/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill does not remember the hit from Washington Football Team cornerback William Jackson III that left him concussed on Oct. 10, he told reporters Friday.

Hill added he also does not remember being carted off the field.

"Basically there was a 45-minute window that I don't remember," Hill said. "Being in the locker room was the first thing."

Jackson avoided an ejection and a fine for his hit on Hill. However, he was flagged for unnecessary roughness. After the game, Jackson said he was "clearly" going for the ball when he hit Hill, per Saints Wire.

Hill just returned to practice last week and appeared in a 27-25 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday after a long recovery period. During the loss, he completed two passes for 33 yards and had one carry for four yards on 17 offensive snaps.

Even with Jameis Winston sidelined for the remainder of the season, Hill remains a gadget option for head coach Sean Payton, who announced Trevor Siemian will start for the second straight week when the team faces the Tennessee Titans this weekend.

In six games this season, Hill has completed 5-of-6 passes for 45 yards and an interception. He also has 17 carries for 81 yards and three touchdowns in addition to three catches for 37 yards.

It's unclear if Payton has any plans to start Hill at quarterback at some point this season. In his only start of the year, Siemian gave the Saints an opportunity to win, going 25-of-41 passing against Atlanta for 249 yards and two touchdowns.

Siemian also has more experience as a starter, having begun 14 games for the Denver Broncos from 2016-17. However, if the 29-year-old begins to struggle, it wouldn't be surprising to see Payton elevate Hill, especially because he was named the starter last season when Drew Brees suffered 11 broken ribs.

The Saints are second in the NFC South with a 5-3 record and are still in contention for the top spot in the division.