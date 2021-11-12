Former Bulls Player Corey Benjamin Apologizes for Daughter Punching Player in Video

Jonathan Daniel

Former Chicago Bulls guard Corey Benjamin apologized Thursday for his daughter punching another player during a basketball tournament in the Los Angeles area last weekend.

Per Vikki Vargas of NBCLA, Benjamin said the following regarding his daughter punching 15-year-old Lauryn Ham:

"To the young lady who was punched by my daughter during a youth basketball game, I sincerely apologize to you and I am praying for your complete healing both physically and emotionally. To her family, I deeply apologize and regret that this happened to your daughter as she did not deserve this to happen to her. Finally, I apologize to all of those who have been impacted and hurt by the actions of my daughter as well as those of her mother. I am here for your family and wish only the best for you.

"As a father, I’m shocked and disappointed at my daughter’s behavior as this is not a reflection of the values and standards that my family holds. Nor does it exemplify the values, character and spirit of sportsmanship that the game of basketball requires. My daughter made a mistake. One that she will need to make right. I am committed to getting my daughter any help she may need and support her in taking accountability for her conduct."

A tournament referee told NBCLA that the mother of Benjamin's daughter was heard telling her, "You better go hit her," in reference to Ham.

Kevin Hahn, the attorney representing Ham and her family, said, "The most shocking and outrageous part is to hear the mother instruct her daughter to go hit her for that, and that's unfathomable."

Ham's mother pressed assault charges, and Hahn said the Ham family wants Benjamin's daughter and her mother to be prosecuted.

Ham's mother said her daughter suffered a concussion from the punch.

Benjamin, who was not present for the game, played four seasons in the NBA from 1998 to 2003 with the Bulls and Atlanta Hawks.

The No. 28 overall pick in the first round of the 1998 NBA draft out of Oregon State, Benjamin averaged 5.5 points and 1.7 rebounds in 153 career NBA regular-season games.