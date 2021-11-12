Cam Newton on Panthers Return: 'This Ain't No Ploy...I'm Here to Win Football Games'

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Cam Newton has made it clear that he's not returning to the Carolina Panthers for a feel-good story.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Newton said it's "no ploy" that he went back to the franchise where he spent the first nine years of his career.

"This ain't no ploy, this ain't about ticket sales or a Cinderella story. I'm here to win football games," he explained.

The Panthers announced on Thursday they agreed to terms on a deal with Newton.

Carolina found itself in desperation mode at the quarterback position. Sam Darnold, who has been struggling with a 54.7 completion percentage and 10 interceptions in six games since Week 4, was placed on injured reserve Friday with a shoulder injury.

The move came after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport (h/t NFL.com's Chase Goodbread) reported on Tuesday that Darnold was diagnosed with a crack in his right scapula.

Newton has been a free agent since being released by the New England Patriots on Aug. 31 as part of final roster cuts. The three-time Pro Bowler was competing with rookie Mac Jones to be the team's starter.

P.J. Walker and Matt Barkley, who was signed off the Tennessee Titans practice squad earlier in the week, were the only other quarterbacks on Carolina's roster prior to Newton's signing.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Thursday that Walker will start Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. It's unclear at this point if Newton, whose first practice will be on Friday, will even be active for the game

Newton is arguably the greatest player in Panthers history. He led the franchise to four playoff appearances, including advancing to Super Bowl 50, and was named NFL MVP in 2015 in nine seasons from 2011-19.

The Panthers are currently 4-5 after losing five of their past six games. They are only one-half game behind the Atlanta Falcons for the final playoff spot in the NFC.