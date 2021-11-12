MLB Rumors: Corey Seager, Marcus Semien Could Sign Contracts Soon

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, two of the top players on the MLB free-agent market, are reportedly "increasingly likely" to sign contracts before a potential lockout begins Dec. 1.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Friday there's a growing sense at least some high-profile deals will come together before the collective bargaining agreement expires given the future uncertainty, and he noted it's possible Seager and Semien headline the early deals with both infielders generating interest from the big-spending New York Yankees.

Players and teams face a unique dilemma with the free-agent market open for business but very little optimism a new CBA agreement will come together before Dec. 1, which would lead to a lockout that could last for months.

In turn, agents and front offices are beginning to engage in a game of cat and mouse, trying to determine whether it's better to lock in key contracts now or deal with uncharted waters when countless players are trying to find deals when the lockout ends—something that is expected around February, per Passan.

Seager and fellow shortstop Carlos Correa are generally considered the top two players available this offseason. If one of them signs before the lockout, it could set the market for whenever the negotiations resume ahead of the 2022 season.

The 27-year-old two-time All-Star missed a significant portion of the 2021 campaign while recovering from a fractured hand, but he was one of the league's top players down the stretch with a 1.153 OPS and eight home runs across 93 September at-bats for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Seager, who posted a .943 OPS during the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season, backed that up with a .915 OPS across 95 appearances this year.

"Yeah, absolutely," Seager told reporters. "I grew up here. I've spent a lot of time here. I believe in what these guys do. I believe in how we go about it. Absolutely."

Meanwhile, Semien hit the open market at a perfect time. His .873 OPS in 2021 was the second-highest mark of his career and he set new career-high totals in homers (45) and stolen bases (15).

The 2021 All-Star can also provide positional versatility with experience at second base, shortstop and third base, having earned a Gold Glove for his work at second for the Toronto Blue Jays this season.

If the Yankees can sign either Seager or Semien before the impending lockout, it would make the front office's job a lot easier when action resumes later in the offseason.