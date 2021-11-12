Cam Newton Posts YouTube Video Marking Return to Panthers

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cam Newton agreed to a contract to return to the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, and the veteran quarterback appears ready to make the most of the opportunity.

Newton posted a cinematic video on his YouTube channel later in the day to express how grateful he is to return to the team that drafted him first overall in 2011. The video features highlights from the 32-year-old's first stint with the Panthers, his college career at Auburn and his 2020 season with the New England Patriots.

The video also has a voiceover from Newton explaining that he needs "to be better" and has clips from NFL insiders announcing that he had been cut from the Patriots just before this season.

The short video includes songs such as "DNA" by Kendrick Lamar and "Coming Home" by Dirty Money, featuring Skylar Grey.

Newton played for the Panthers from 2011 to 2019, during which time he won the 2015 NFL MVP award, appeared in one Super Bowl and was a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro.

Carolina signed him to take over for the injured Sam Darnold, who could miss four to six weeks with a shoulder injury, per head coach Matt Rhule. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Newton agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million.