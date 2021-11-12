Browns’ Jarvis Landry on Odell Beckham Jr. Signing with Rams: ‘Meet You in the SB’

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Jarvis Landry is hoping for a Super Bowl battle against friend and former teammate Odell Beckham Jr.:

Beckham was released by the Cleveland Browns this week before signing a deal with the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday.

Landry and Beckham spent the past three seasons together in Cleveland after the two were also teammates at LSU. Beckham struggled to live up to expectations with the Browns after earning three Pro Bowl appearances with the New York Giants, but he will try to get a fresh start with the Rams, a 7-2 team with the No. 3 passing attack in the NFL.

The midseason additions of Beckham and Von Miller alongside other top players like Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey certainly makes Los Angeles one of the top contenders for a Super Bowl title.

Landry will try to help Cleveland hold up its end of the bargain after a 5-4 start to the 2021 season.