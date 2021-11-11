Jets' Zach Wilson on Knee Injury, Mike White's Emergence: 'My Time Is Going to Come'

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson hasn't played since a Week 7 loss to the New England Patriots because of a knee injury, and he isn't worried about the starting QB job despite the emergence of backup Mike White.

"No, definitely not, and the reason is I've played only five games," Wilson, who's appeared in six contests, said, per ESPN's Rich Cimini. "I just got here. I'm supposed to be a senior in college right now. You have to understand, it's going to be hard. I'm not making excuses, but that's where growth comes from.

"I definitely didn't come here thinking this would be the greatest thing ever and we're going to go undefeated. I knew it was going to be tough, and that's part of the process. That's what makes football so fun. My time is going to come."

Wilson returned to practice this week but told reporters Thursday that his knee still doesn't feel 100 percent. As a result, White will start his third consecutive game when the Jets host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

White relieved Wilson in Week 7 and has been impressive since. In two starts, he is 1-1 and has completed 44 of 56 passes for four touchdowns against two interceptions.

With White playing well, it's unclear if Wilson will return to New York's starting lineup when he comes back from injury. Jets head coach Robert Saleh declined to say whether the BYU product would be his starting QB, per ESPN.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Wilson struggled when healthy this season. He completed 57.5 percent of his passes for 1,168 yards and four touchdowns against nine interceptions.

Even if White continues to start over Wilson this year, the latter said there will be no hard feelings: "We both understand this is part of the business of football. I want to play, he wants to play. It's just how it is. What's the point of butting heads when we can help each other out? I think we can both benefit from the situation."

It's hard to imagine the Jets will continue to rely on White long-term because they drafted Wilson second overall to be their quarterback of the future.

Gang Green enters Sunday's game against the Bills third in the AFC East with a 2-6 record.