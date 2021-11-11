Report: Jacoby Brissett to Start for Dolphins vs. Ravens Over Injured Tua Tagovailoa

AP Photo/Doug Murray

Jacoby Brissett will reportedly start for the Miami Dolphins for Thursday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reported Tua Tagovailoa, who is dealing with a fractured middle finger in his left hand, will serve as the backup.

Brissett will be starting his fifth game of the 2021 season, as Tagovailoa previously missed time with a hamstring injury. He's thrown for 1,127 yards and five touchdowns against four interceptions while leading the Dolphins to a 1-3 record.

Miami is coming off a 17-9 win over the Houston Texans that might have been the sloppiest game of the season. Brissett turned the ball over three times and the two teams combined for nine turnovers as the Dolphins earned their first win since Week 1.

Baltimore enters Week 10 at 6-2 but has only recorded seven turnovers as a defense. It's possible that the Dolphins will be able to play this game closer than its 8.5-point spread.