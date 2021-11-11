Cowboys News: Randy Gregory Placed on IR With Calf Injury; Will Miss at Least 3 Games

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have placed defensive end Randy Gregory on injured reserve with a calf injury, the team announced Thursday.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that Gregory suffered the injury during the one-on-one portion of Wednesday's practice. He will miss at least the next three games.

