Cardinals' A.J. Green Activated from Reserve/COVID-19 List Ahead of Week 10

The Arizona Cardinals activated wide receiver A.J. Green from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.

As a result, he'll be eligible to suit up Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. The seven-time Pro Bowler was absent as Arizona beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-17 in Week 9.

Green is enjoying a return to form after missing all of 2019 and enduring a disappointing 2020 season. Through eight games, he has 29 receptions for 456 yards and three touchdowns.

The 33-year-old has been a solid secondary option behind Christian Kirk and DeAndre Hopkins.

Getting Green back is a nice boost for the Cardinals given the uncertain statuses of Hopkins (hamstring) and Kyler Murray (ankle). Both are listed on Arizona's injury report and didn't practice Wednesday. They were also absent for the team's open practice Thursday morning.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury didn't miss the trio of Green, Hopkins and Murray too much last week. Colt McCoy finished 22-of-26 for 249 yards and one touchdown, while James Conner and Eno Benjamin ran for a combined 135 yards.

But the Panthers are allowing the second-fewest yards (293.1 per game) in the NFL. Playing as short-handed on offense as they were in Week 9 might see the Cardinals suffer their second defeat of the season.