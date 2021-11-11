Panthers' Updated Depth Chart, Salary Cap Space After Cam Newton Contract

AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

The Carolina Panthers have a new quarterback after reuniting with Cam Newton on Thursday.

The team announced the move, while Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Newton's one-year deal could be worth up to $10 million for the rest of the season. The deal features $4.5 million fully guaranteed and $1.5 million in roster bonus.

Carolina entered the day with $12.8 million in cap space, per Spotrac, fourth-most in the NFL. Even if Newton hits all of his incentives, the Panthers will still have $2.8 million to spare.

It also provides the team with stability under center after head coach Matt Rhule announced Sam Darnold will miss four-to-six weeks with his shoulder injury.

Here is the latest depth chart after the new signing.

QB: Cam Newton, P.J. Walker, Matt Barkley

RB: Christian McCaffrey, Chuba Hubbard, Ameer Abdullah

FB: Giovanni Ricci

WR: D.J. Moore, Terrace Marshall Jr.

WR: Robby Anderson, Willie Snead, Alex Erickson

TE: Ian Thomas, Tommy Tremble, Colin Thompson

LT: Trent Scott, Brady Christensen

LG: Michael Jordan

C: Pat Elflein, Sam Tecklenburg

RG: Dennis Daley

RT: Taylor Moton

It's unlikely Newton comes off the street to play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, meaning it should be P.J. Walker leading the offense in Week 10. It's still difficult to expect much from a player who is just 3-of-15 passing in limited playing time this season.

The former XFL quarterback knows Rhule from his days at Temple, but Walker has just one touchdown pass with five interceptions in seven career NFL appearances.

Newton's salary also indicates he will get the starting job when he is ready, looking to bounce back after last year's struggles with the New England Patriots. The veteran did have 12 rushing touchdowns in 15 starts, but he also threw 10 interceptions with only eight passing touchdowns.

On the other hand, the Patriots had limited offensive weapons in 2020 with no one topping either 800 rushing yards or receiving yards.

Carolina will have a lot more around Newton in 2021 between Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson and more.

If Newton is healthy, he should be able to turn things around for an offense that ranks 26th in the NFL in points per game.

Perhaps the biggest question mark will come on the offensive line, especially after center Matt Paradis and left tackle Cameron Erving were placed on injured reserve this week. The team will have to reshuffle personnel in order to get the most out of the offense.