Report: Stan Kroenke Offered $100 Million to Settle Rams Relocation Lawsuit

Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke's attempt to settle a relocation lawsuit filed by the city of St. Louis has reportedly been rejected.

Per A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports, Kroenke offered $100 million to St. Louis, St. Louis County and the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority.

According to Perez, the offer was "rebuffed by the plaintiffs in a case that has many NFL owners on edge."

The city of St. Louis, St. Louis County in Missouri and the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority filed a lawsuit against the NFL in 2017 over the Rams' relocation to Los Angeles.

The NFL and all 32 teams are listed as defendants in the case, with St. Louis seeking damages and restitution of profits from the Rams' move.

According to a September report from Perez, sports attorney Daniel Wallach estimated $1 billion could be the "starting point" for the plaintiffs to settle the case.

On Oct. 27, ESPN's Seth Wickersham reported NFL general counsel Jeff Pash told other owners that Kroenke was attempting to challenge an indemnification agreement about who would cover the bill for the ongoing legal expenses related to the lawsuit.

Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, one idea that has been "floated" in league circles is awarding St. Louis an expansion franchise as part of a potential settlement in the case.

Perez noted the majority of current NFL owners are "hesitant to share league revenues with another team," and they have concerns about St. Louis' ability to support a franchise after previously losing the Cardinals and Rams.

The lawsuit is currently scheduled to go to trial on Jan. 10.

The Rams relocated to Los Angeles in January 2016 after owners voted 30-2 to approve the move. Kroenke had to pay a $550 million relocation fee to the NFL.

After playing their first four seasons at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Rams played their first game at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 13, 2020. They defeated the Dallas Cowboys 20-17.